Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions, TOPDON to Offer ArtiPad Scan Tool

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions announced it has partnered with TOPDON diagnostics company to offer the ArtiPad scan tool to independent shops across the country. 

Pairing OE level functionality with OE repair information, the ArtiPad features a multitask-capable Android operating system, comprehensive OE-level diagnostics and remote technical support.

The 12-inch ArtiPad offers fast, complete diagnoses to solve problems efficiently. It features an 8-core processor, 2 GB of ram and 64 GB of memory, making it one of the fastest and versatile scan tools on the market.

For more information, visit www.topdonusa.com

