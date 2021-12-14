Dale Ross Joins NABC as Program Manager for Recycled Rides

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Dale Ross has joined the organization as the program manager for the NABC Recycled Rides initiative. Ross will lead the popular NABC program that has gifted more than 2,750 vehicles to families in need since it was launched in 2007.

Click Here to Read More

Ross is a veteran of the collision industry, having spent 38 years with 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division in sales and marketing. He is a former six sigma black belt and master black belt and retired from 3M as the U.S. marketing operations manager for the collision repair business in 2019. While at 3M, Ross led the 3M Hire Our Heroes program, which in conjunction with the Collision Repair Education Foundation raised over $1.3 million to help military veterans and their family members prepare for careers in collision repair. Since then, he has been doing freelance consulting and public relations work within the automotive aftermarket and has donated his time to assist with Recycled Rides events at SEMA, CIC and various fundraising events.

“We are very fortunate to welcome Dale Ross to the National Auto Body Council team,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “His extensive industry experience, leadership and focus on process improvement, along with his fresh perspective on this flagship program, will be a tremendous asset as we continue to improve and expand our efforts to provide those in need with reliable transportation.”

Ross replaces NABC team member Sandi Freeman, who has returned to her full-time position with Hertz. She will continue her role on the Recycled Rides committee.

“We thank Sandi for stepping in to manage the NABC Recycled Rides program as we emerged from the pandemic,” said Garoutte. “We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”