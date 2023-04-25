 Dan-Am Company Appoints New Western Region Manager

Dan-Am Company Appoints New Western Region Manager

Dan-Am Company, the exclusive independent distributor of SATA products in the USA and Puerto Rico, has added Erik Bishop to their team as the new Western Region manager.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dan-Am Company, the exclusive independent distributor of SATA products in the USA and Puerto Rico, has announced the addition of Erik Bishop to their team as the new Western Region manager.

Bishop has 19 years of experience with a great background in the industry, from being a refinish tech to running a refinish/mechanical technical school. More recently, he has worked as a manufacturers’ representative — SATA being one of the lines he represented — as well as training and technical management for a coatings manufacturer. 

 “We are very excited to have Erik join our team,” said Jason Gravenhof, director of operations for Dan-Am. “His well-rounded background is a great addition and will bring immediate value to our representatives and SATA/Dan-Am customers throughout the territory.”

Bishop’s main responsibility will be working in the field with Dan-Am/SATA manufacturers’ representatives, Western States marketing and BC marketing throughout the southern and western U.S.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Dan-Am SATA family,” said Bishop. “SATA Spray Equipment has been my go-to since I started in this trade 19 years ago, I will do my best to grow and demonstrate what a premium brand like SATA can offer to the best in the refinish industry.”

Bishop can be contacted at [email protected].

