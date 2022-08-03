 Dannmar Introduces New Heavy-Duty Two-Post Lifts
July 2022

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Products

Dannmar Introduces New Heavy-Duty Two-Post Lifts

Dannmar has introduced two symmetric heavy-duty two-post lifts big and tough enough to service pickups and loaded medium-duty trucks but versatile enough to handle cars, too.
Dannmar, a BendPak brand, has introduced two symmetric heavy-duty two-post lifts big and tough enough to service pickups and loaded medium-duty trucks but versatile enough to handle cars, too.

Both the D2-12C and D2-15C lifts feature a clear-floor design to make it easy to roll equipment under the lift, oversized 53-inch tall carriages for superior strength, triple-telescoping arms to reach a wide range of manufacturer-recommended lifting points and extended-height top beams to provide the clearance work trucks need.

The D2-12C has a rated load capacity of 12,000 lbs. and a maximum lifting height of 80 inches. Its adjustable top beam can accommodate wide or narrow installations.

The D2-15C is rated to 15,000 lbs. Its two columns are widely spaced to accommodate truck towing mirrors. It has a maximum lifting height of 83 inches.

Key safety and productivity features on both lifts include dual-synchro equalization systems for synchronized lifting, mechanical locks spaced every three inches, automatic arm restraints and single-point safety release. Both lifts are independently tested and ALI-certified to meet industry safety and performance standards.

The D2-12C and D2-15C both come with a 16-piece specialty adapter set that includes four six-inch stackable adapters, four three-inch stackable adapters, four polyurethane contact pads and four frame cradle pads so there is no need to buy additional adapters to put the lifts to work.

“Whether you’re running a professional shop or looking for a heavy-duty lift for your home workshop, the Dannmar D2-12C and D2-15C are durable, dependable and affordable choices,” said John Vera, product specialist at Dannmar. “We build the Dannmar lifts in the same factories as the world-renowned BendPak lifts, so you know you can trust the quality.”

For more information, visit dannmar.com or call (877) 432-6627.

