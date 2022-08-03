Dannmar Introduces New Heavy-Duty Two-Post Lifts

Dannmar, a BendPak brand, has introduced two symmetric heavy-duty two-post lifts big and tough enough to service pickups and loaded medium-duty trucks but versatile enough to handle cars, too.

Click Here to Read More

Both the D2-12C and D2-15C lifts feature a clear-floor design to make it easy to roll equipment under the lift, oversized 53-inch tall carriages for superior strength, triple-telescoping arms to reach a wide range of manufacturer-recommended lifting points and extended-height top beams to provide the clearance work trucks need.

The D2-12C has a rated load capacity of 12,000 lbs. and a maximum lifting height of 80 inches. Its adjustable top beam can accommodate wide or narrow installations.

The D2-15C is rated to 15,000 lbs. Its two columns are widely spaced to accommodate truck towing mirrors. It has a maximum lifting height of 83 inches.