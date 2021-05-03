Connect with us

Dannmar Unveils Fully Upgraded Line of Car Lifts, Wheel Service Equipment

BendPak Inc. has completed its overhaul of the Dannmar brand and is rolling out a completely updated and expanded line of professional-grade car lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers and accessories.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BendPak purchased the Dannmar brand and assets in April 2020 and immediately got to work rationalizing and upgrading the product portfolio. Over the last year, the BendPak team has redesigned and improved every Dannmar two-post lift, four-post lift, specialty lift, tire changer, wheel balancer and accessory. All Dannmar products are now built alongside BendPak and Ranger equipment in the same factories to ensure consistent quality and durability.

“With Dannmar, we are giving customers more choices of durable, dependable and affordable equipment for their professional shops or home garages,” said Jeff Kritzer, executive vice president of Bendpak. “All Dannmar equipment is built to the same standards that have made BendPak the benchmark of quality worldwide.”

The new Dannmar lineup includes:

  • portable low-rise and mid-rise lifts
  • two-post lifts with lifting capacity ranging from 8,000 to 15,000 lbs
  • four-post lifts for vehicle service, storage and alignment
  • tire changers, wheel balancers and wheel service packages
  • rolling jacks and other accessories

All Dannmar products feature a blue paint scheme highlighted with the Dannmar white and orange logo.

Dannmar products are available to buy online at dannmar.com. For customer support or to order by phone, call (877) 432-6627 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PST.

