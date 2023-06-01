Dannmar Upgrades DB-70 Automatic Wheel Balancer

The updated DB-70 automatic wheel balancer from Dannmar offers reliable, consistent performance thanks to its digital sensor technology, seven balancing modes and the ability to handle wheels up to 28 inches in diameter.

“We upgraded the DB-70 to provide the enhanced productivity professional shops need while keeping it affordable enough for a home garage,” said John Vera, chief of product development for Dannmar.

The DB-70 marries accuracy to efficiency with its touch-pad panel that displays tire and wheel assembly graphics to help simplify the process of entering wheel data. With the wheel on the balancer, the DB-70 automatically calculates the precise amount and location of weight needed for optimal balance in just seven seconds. A full menu of time-saving features, including six dynamic and one static balancing mode, make it possible to balance most wheels quickly and easily.

The DB-70’s multi-size center cones make it a snap to quickly mount most wheels. The full rubber perimeter no-mar “quick-nut” bell adapter protects the wheel’s finish and gives technicians confidence that the tire and wheel are tightly secured. For larger wheels, the DB-70 comes with a truck cone/spacer ring adapter set.

For more information on the DB-70 automatic wheel balancer and the full line of Dannmar wheel service equipment, visit dannmar.com. For customer support or to order by phone, call (877) 432-6627.