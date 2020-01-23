Database Enhancement Gateway Appoints New JOC Committee Member

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), the free online resource developed to address inquiries to information providers (IPs) about collision repair estimating data, announced that Will Lattuff of Latuff Brothers Auto Body Inc. has been appointed to its Joint Operating Committee (JOC). With nearly 25 years of experience in the collision business, Latuff brings a wealth of experience and insight to the committee.

“I am excited to join the DEG JOC and give back to the collision repair industry,” said Lattuff. “My passion for estimating began later in my teenage years when I met Mike Anderson. His passion and unstoppable logic for not-included operations propelled my learning and fueled my desire to never stop growing as an estimator. The DEG is a great resource and achieves amazing results. I appreciate that submissions are handled in a timely manner and that the changes rendered benefit all stakeholders. I believe that givers gain, and I am looking forward to serving our great industry.”

Latuff will provide organizational decisions as well as insights and feedback to the DEG for continuous improvement. He joins a group of well-rounded peers who are ensuring that current and historical information is passed onto the next generation of collision repairers.

When Lattuff isn’t busy tackling OEM procedures, diagnostics and ensuring proper repairs are being made, you can find him fishing with his kids or brewing up something delicious from his unique beer recipes.

For more information about the DEG or if you have an inquiry regarding estimating data, visit degweb.org.