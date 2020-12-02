The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the Best in Show Award Presented by AkzoNobel for its inaugural Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by LKQ. The Best in Show category was judged by Dave Kindig, AkzoNobel ambassador and president of Kindig-It Design.

After reviewing the category winners and all of the entries, Kindig bestowed the top honor on Hector Briones of Forley, Texas, for his restored 2005 Chevy Avalanche, which was entered in the truck category. Briones is an employee at Berkshire Hathaway Automotive.

“This car was dropped on 28” wheels, custom paint, huge stereo system and awesome air ride, so it immediately caught my attention,” said Kindig. “And his wife crashed it initially, which gave him the opening to create this amazing restoration. There were lots of great entries in the show, so selecting just one was hard. But his work on the truck and his story made it the winner. I wish his wife would crash some of my cars so I had an excuse to restore them.”

This inaugural virtual car show featured top cars, truck and motorcycles from NABC members, virtual car clubs, featured car corral, automotive stars and celebrity judges. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of Changing and Saving Lives through initiatives like the Recycled Rides program, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program and Distracted Driving Initiative.

“Congratulations to our Best of Show winner Hector Briones and his amazing truck,” said Clint Marlow, chairman of the board of the NABC. “This project is really inspiring and shows what you can do to turn something negative, like a wreck, into a positive. And congratulations to all of our category winners for their incredible entries, and a sincere ‘thank you’ to everyone who entered our inaugural show. The entries really showed how passionate, creative and committed we are to share our love of the automotive industry.”