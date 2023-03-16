 Dave Luehr Presents 4th Annual Positivity Summit

Dave Luehr and Ryan Taylor will be joined by over 25 body shop owners and managers, industry leaders and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the hot topics concerning the industry.

Dave Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions and Ryan Taylor of BodyShop Booster and AMP Bureau have announced the 4th Annual Positivity Summit. Luehr and Taylor will host this free online event on Friday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT.

Many challenges face the collision industry right now with more in the future. Despite the challenges, Luehr and Taylor believe proactive collision repairers can position themselves for a stronger future.

“Positivity isn’t smiling while ignoring reality,” said Luehr. “Genuine positivity faces challenges, learns from them and finds the opportunities contained within. As we move forward in a different business landscape, there is much to be gained by sharing what we each have learned for the benefit of others and the industry as a whole.”

Luehr and Taylor will be joined by over 25 body shop owners and managers, industry leaders and thought leaders from around the world to discuss the hot topics concerning the industry. Hear how they’re handling labor shortages, DRPs, the admin burden, ADAS and other challenges.

Leading body shop operators such as the following will share the strategies they’re using to create stronger teams, increase income and take the lead in their markets:

  • Johnny Kloeckes from CarStar Edmonton
  • Stephen Bozer from Fix Auto Tempe
  • Katie Smith from Ricks Paint and Body
  • Greg Lobsiger from Loren’s Body Shop
  • And many others.

Special guests who serve the industry will share how they’re dealing with the everyday challenges. Attendees can expect to hear from:

  • Liz Stein from OEC
  • Tom Bissonnette from SAAR
  • Launce Bennett from Lexus/Toyota Collision
  • Mike Jones from Discover Leadership
  • And many others.

Attendees can register for this free event here.

The summit will be recorded and a link emailed to those registered when ready. If you’re unable to attend, email [email protected] and Dave’s team will email when the replay is available.

