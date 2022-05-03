 Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent
BodyShop Business

on

Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent

on

SEMA Announces 2022 Launch Pad Competition

on

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

on

Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide
Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 1

Five of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

The Liability of Paint

Is there liability associated with the refinish process today?

News

Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dave Luehr’s leadership division, The Limitless Entrepreneur, has announced their next virtual master class, “5 Keys to Attracting Top Talent”, on May 12, 2022, at 1 PM CDT.

Click Here to Read More
As the world is seeing more people leaving their jobs, the question of the talent shortage has shifted from a simple lack of available people to a twofold question: why are they leaving their jobs and how can we bring these people into our businesses?

The “Great Resignation” has created a “worker’s market” — a new generation of worker that is more selective of where they want to work and who they want to work with. Money and benefits are table stakes, but the best workers aren’t willing to work in a mediocre environment.

For savvy business owners, this worker’s market is good news. There are people out there looking for work. In fact, there are outlier businesses unaffected by the talent shortage who, in fact, have people coming to them for work.

In his class on May 12, Dave Luehr will share what sets these outliers apart and how high performers can apply these strategies to their businesses and have the best people come to them for work.

Luehr and The Limitless Entrepreneur team encourage collision repairers to share this Virtual Masterclass and other training opportunities with their partners in the supply chain — parts vendors, mechanical shops, etc.

“Our partner companies are also affected by the talent shortage, and there is a flow-on affect,” said Luehr. “When they are short-handed and struggle to find great workers, it impacts our ability to provide the best experience for our customers. However, when we stand together to overcome this challenge, we all win.”

To register, click here.

