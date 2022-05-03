Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent

Dave Luehr’s leadership division, The Limitless Entrepreneur, has announced their next virtual master class, “5 Keys to Attracting Top Talent”, on May 12, 2022, at 1 PM CDT.

As the world is seeing more people leaving their jobs, the question of the talent shortage has shifted from a simple lack of available people to a twofold question: why are they leaving their jobs and how can we bring these people into our businesses?

The “Great Resignation” has created a “worker’s market” — a new generation of worker that is more selective of where they want to work and who they want to work with. Money and benefits are table stakes, but the best workers aren’t willing to work in a mediocre environment.

For savvy business owners, this worker’s market is good news. There are people out there looking for work. In fact, there are outlier businesses unaffected by the talent shortage who, in fact, have people coming to them for work.