 DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Associations

DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that DCR System has joined their organization as a corporate member.

Based in Ohio, DCR Systems develops on-site accident repair facilities for auto dealers seeking to outsource this function as an additional fixed operation. The company was founded in 2004 and has nine operating production cells in four states: Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Ohio. DCR Systems was granted a U.S. patent for its collision repair process, which is based on lean manufacturing systems.

The company is run by Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO, and Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer and managing partner.

DCR Systems learned about CIECA while attending Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meetings over the years.

“Hearing CIECA updates at CIC helped us get a better understanding of what the organization is all about and the value it brings to the industry,” said Giarrizzo.

During the pandemic, the company created a system for centralized claims handling, which works in conjunction with the DCR Systems Electronic Claims Package, a cloud-based portal developed in 2019. Giarrizzo said the portal provides instant remote access to claims information and was created to help streamline the settlement process.

“One of the drivers behind joining CIECA was because of the DCR claims portal,” said Boswell. “We wanted to ensure that we are adhering to the standards.”

Added Giarrizzo, “Standards ultimately help the new technology be scalable and shared with the various industry segments. They open the door to be able to connect.”

Giarrizzo and Boswell said they recognize the importance of standards for the industry.

“They create a baseline for the way things are done,” said Giarrizzo. “CIECA Standards help us have a connected industry.”

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com. For more information on DCR Systems, visit dcrsystems.com.

