DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that DCR System has joined their organization as a corporate member.

Based in Ohio, DCR Systems develops on-site accident repair facilities for auto dealers seeking to outsource this function as an additional fixed operation. The company was founded in 2004 and has nine operating production cells in four states: Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Ohio. DCR Systems was granted a U.S. patent for its collision repair process, which is based on lean manufacturing systems.

The company is run by Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO, and Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer and managing partner.

DCR Systems learned about CIECA while attending Collision Industry Conference (CIC) meetings over the years.

“Hearing CIECA updates at CIC helped us get a better understanding of what the organization is all about and the value it brings to the industry,” said Giarrizzo.