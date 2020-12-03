DCR Systems Launches Virtual Claims Handling System

DCR Systems has announced the development of a virtual system to centralize claims handling for its network of dealer-based collision centers.
Referred to as “DCR Systems Central Claims,” the system draws upon a team of subject matter and claims experts who are well-versed in OEM repair procedures, training requirements and other pertinent information related to the repair.
“DCR Systems Central Claims was created so we could be really consistent in our approach to repairing a vehicle and how we present the evidence and supporting documentation to help settle the claim on behalf of the vehicle owner,” said Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of Ohio-based DCR Systems.
Added DCR Systems CFO Cheryl Boswell, “Our teams are always thinking outside of the box – how can we do things better to increase efficiency and benefit the vehicle owners? Our central claims team and process is just one of those ideas that we can put into action.”
Giarrizzo said one of the challenges for a non-DRP business is the continuous interruptions during a vehicle’s repair.
“It’s not intentional, but field appraisers often come in while repair planners are in the middle of working on a complex vehicle,” he said. “They get pulled away by the adjusters to look at another vehicle or a supplement.”
As a result, DCR Systems created a system during the pandemic for centralized claims handling.
Central claims works in conjunction with the DCR Systems Electronic Claims Package, a cloud-based portal developed in 2019. Giarrizzo said the portal provides 24/7 instant remote access to claims information and was created to help streamline the settlement process and minimize waste in claims handling.
Each store submits the claims information through a portal to the centralized claims team, where they can view photos, videos, position statements, invoices, guidelines and other information. This provides adjusters a contactless way to settle the claim without having to visit a shop.
The subject matter experts then review all the information and ensure it is complete and understandable and meets the company’s standards before it is forwarded to the insurance company. If insurers have questions, they talk to the central claims team rather than the stores directly.
Due to the company’s geographic locations spread out in multiple states, DCR has conducted aspects of the business virtually for years.
“The pandemic has really accelerated that,” said Giarrizzo. “By implementing this system, our network of non-DRP stores is realizing cost savings as well as becoming more efficient.”
The team has also found there is less interruption on the shop floor and more consistency in the way claims are settled. This allows technicians to focus on the diagnostics of the vehicle as well as everything that needs to happen in regard to parts procurement and researching repair guidelines.
Frank Lopiccolo, store support specialist at DCR Systems, helps manage each claim to ensure they are ready and defendable for insurers to review.
“We’ve adopted a system that helps us settle claims faster with bulletproof evidence,” he said. “Not only does this allow us to be as efficient and lean as we can be to settle claims faster with insurance companies, but we can also get customers back in their cars sooner.”
Lopiccolo said that by providing everything the insurance company needs to settle the claim virtually, it keeps employees and adjusters safe.
“I believe that this is ultimately claims settling of the future,” he said.
For more information about DCR Systems and the next-generation version expected to be released soon, visit www.dcrsystems.com.