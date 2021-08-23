DCR Systems Partners with National Coatings and Supplies

DCR Systems announced a partnership with National Coatings and Supplies (NCS), a leading paint, body and equipment (PBE) distributor with an established national presence. Based in Ohio, DCR Systems operates nine production cells in seven dealer-based collision repair facilities in four states.

As part of the new arrangement, NCS will provide AkzoNobel paint products and 3M allied products to all of DCR Systems’ locations, as well as offer paint technician training and a real-time automated inventory control system called LOG1C ICS. “Our industry expertise and coating resources will allow us to offer DCR Systems everything they need to improve efficiency, manage cost and increase operational accuracy, enhancing their competitive edge,” said Craig Glazebrook, vice president of strategic accounts for NCS. “DCR Systems is such an innovative company and offers a service that nobody else in the industry does. It’s a true partnership.”

Added DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo, “NCS offers the resources of a big company with a small company feel. We realized that our cultures align, and we believe in their commitment to the industry. We are looking forward to working with the NCS team.” “Building relationships and finding partners with similar cultures is very important to our organization,” said Cheryl Boswell, CFO and managing partner of DCR Systems. “NCS is a forward-thinking company, and we are excited to grow our businesses together.” Boswell said that NCS also has a robust reporting system, which will help DCR Systems improve financial performance. “This system will give us key performance indicators to help us understand how to improve performance,” she said. “As CFO of DCR Systems, I am pleased that the system allows them to break out our invoices by financial categories.”

