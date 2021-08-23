Connect with us

News

DCR Systems Partners with National Coatings and Supplies

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

DCR Systems announced a partnership with National Coatings and Supplies (NCS), a leading paint, body and equipment (PBE) distributor with an established national presence. Based in Ohio, DCR Systems operates nine production cells in seven dealer-based collision repair facilities in four states.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As part of the new arrangement, NCS will provide AkzoNobel paint products and 3M allied products to all of DCR Systems’ locations, as well as offer paint technician training and a real-time automated inventory control system called LOG1C ICS.

“Our industry expertise and coating resources will allow us to offer DCR Systems everything they need to improve efficiency, manage cost and increase operational accuracy, enhancing their competitive edge,” said Craig Glazebrook, vice president of strategic accounts for NCS. “DCR Systems is such an innovative company and offers a service that nobody else in the industry does. It’s a true partnership.”

Advertisement

Added DCR Systems President and CEO Michael Giarrizzo, “NCS offers the resources of a big company with a small company feel. We realized that our cultures align, and we believe in their commitment to the industry. We are looking forward to working with the NCS team.”

“Building relationships and finding partners with similar cultures is very important to our organization,” said Cheryl Boswell, CFO and managing partner of DCR Systems. “NCS is a forward-thinking company, and we are excited to grow our businesses together.”

Boswell said that NCS also has a robust reporting system, which will help DCR Systems improve financial performance.

“This system will give us key performance indicators to help us understand how to improve performance,” she said. “As CFO of DCR Systems, I am pleased that the system allows them to break out our invoices by financial categories.”

Advertisement

As DCR Systems continues to grow its network within the auto dealer community, Giarrizzo said that NCS’s presence across the country will be very beneficial when identifying candidates for the model.

“NCS takes pride in supporting customers as they grow,” said Glazebrook. “We look forward to working together and assisting DCR Systems as they continue to expand.”

For more information about DCR Systems, visit dcrsystems.com or email Michael Giarrizzo at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Names Enterprise’s Scott Sampley as New Board Member

Consolidators: ABRA Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility

News: Take a Survey and Win a Gift Card!

News: Axalta Receives Best Supplier Award from CAOA Chery in Brazil

Advertisement

on

DCR Systems Partners with National Coatings and Supplies

on

FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Better Align with Marketplace

on

Hunter Engineering Announces Three-Year Warranty for All Replacement Parts

on

Federated, Elitek Team Up to Provide Diagnostics Services for Car Care Centers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Better Align with Marketplace

News: Hunter Engineering Announces Three-Year Warranty for All Replacement Parts

News: Federated, Elitek Team Up to Provide Diagnostics Services for Car Care Centers

News: Milwaukee Tool Marks Another Expansion in Mississippi

Video: VIDEO: Spot Welding vs. Plug Welding, Part 3
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Dent Master Inc.

Dent Master Inc.
Phone: 800-478-0216
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time
Connect
BodyShop Business