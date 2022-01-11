DCR Systems Sponsors Matrix Trade Institute’s Collision Program

DCR Systems announced that it has become the first corporate sponsor of the Matrix Trade Institute’s Collision Program as a foundation level partner.

“Foundation level partners saw our vision early on, believe in supporting technician education and helped shape the Matrix Trade Institute,” said Dustin Peugeot, CEO and co-founder of the Matrix Trade Institute in Cleveland, Ohio. The institute offers training boot camps for employers that aim to help technicians reach the next level by improving their skills and learning efficiency techniques to become more productive and grow. DCR Systems, also based in Ohio, develops on-site accident repair facilities for auto dealers seeking to outsource this function as an additional fixed operation. Peugeot said the goal at Matrix is to align with forward-thinking operations like DCR Systems that have the vision to see a better way forward and the courage and commitment to deliver for their employees.

“It’s bold and disruptive in all the right ways, and that’s Michael Giarrizzo and the DCR team from top to bottom,” said Peugeot. Michael Giarrizzo, president and CEO of DCR Systems, said the partnership was a natural fit geographically and also because of the school’s area of focus. “Matrix Trade Institute is a forward-thinking school that isn’t entrenched in the traditional ways of repairing vehicles,” said Giarrizzo. “We really felt the synergy.” Added DCR Systems CFO and Managing Partner Cheryl Boswell, “There are a lot of trade schools and programs closing down due to lack of funding. These types of training facilities are important to help groom the next generation of technicians.”

As a corporate sponsor, DCR Systems will help shape the school’s curriculum from the standpoint of looking to the future and focusing on what will be important to repairers. The company will also provide information about its repair processes and supply tooling, such as the DCR Systems Inventory Table. Built by DCR Systems and Symach, the two-layer table allows shops the ability to organize the hardware pieces associated with a repair so vehicles can be reassembled without interruption. Giarrizzo said the partnership provides the opportunity to look for great students to bring into the company. “Whether that’s full-time, part-time or an internship, it’s a great way to work with those kids who have a desire to grow and move forward,” he said.

