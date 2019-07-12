DCR Systems Upgrades Facility with New Symach Technology

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

DCR Systems held a grand opening celebration on July 2, 2019 for its newly overhauled Classic Accident Repair Center location in Mentor, Ohio. As part of the conversion process, Symach technology and equipment was installed while utilizing DCR Systems’ patented production process to increase the facility’s capacity.

Located in Mentor, Ohio, the 40,000-square-foot collision repair facility is partnered with the Classic Auto Group, which has 19 franchises.

“Our goal was to standardize and streamline their workflow by incorporating a process-centered environment at the facility,” said Michael Giarrizzo, CEO and president of DCR Systems, based in Ohio. “This gave the collision center the consistency necessary to ensure a quality repair and efficient vehicle delivery for customers.”

Last year, Symach and DCR Systems formed a strategic partnership, combining their strength to build “tomorrow’s workshops” for the collision repair industry.

As a result, Classic Accident Repair Center decided to retrofit that cell to increase capacity to 12 to 15 vehicles per day. A single SprayTron combination unit, which offers both spraying and drying capabilities, will be added as well as many other DCR/Symach-engineered and complementary tools. A typical booth cycle currently takes about two hours using the facility’s conventional system. However, Marty Roberts, store leader for DCR Systems, said it is expected to cut that time by more than half using the SprayTron.