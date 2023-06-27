 DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
DealerShop Acquires Jobbers Automotive

The acquisition will expand DealerShop's national footprint and product offering.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

DealerShop, Inc. and Resilience Capital Partners, a Cleveland-based private equity firm, announced that it has acquired Jobbers Automotive, a leading full-service supplier of automotive paint, janitorial supplies, body shop equipment, bulk oil and WeatherTech products serving automotive dealerships and collision centers in Ohio. The acquisition will expand DealerShop’s national footprint and product offering for franchised new-vehicle dealerships and independent service centers in North America.

“Jobbers Automotive has a longstanding reputation for providing exceptional service and high-quality products to the Ohio market for over 70 years,” said Bill Gryzenia, president and CEO of DealerShop. “We are delighted to have the talented and experienced Jobbers Automotive team join the DealerShop family of companies. The acquisition will enable us to provide our customers with a broader range of products and services and leverage the synergies from the consolidated footprint to drive growth and enhance value.”

Added Jobbers Automotive CEO John Gemperline, “I am thrilled that Jobbers Automotive joining forces with DealerShop to provide even greater value to our customers and opportunities for our employees. This acquisition marks a new chapter in our company’s growth, and I am excited to see what we can achieve together as a team.”

“We are all very excited about this next chapter of growth for DealerShop,” said Bassem Mansour, CEO of Resilience Capital Partners. “Strategic geographic expansion has been one of our key priorities and we look forward to continuing our robust growth trajectory.”

