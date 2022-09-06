Dean Fisher Celebrates Retirement After 50 Years in Collision Industry

Longtime industry veteran, former CARSTAR franchisee and current Driven Brands Collision President Dean Fisher has announced his retirement for the end of the year.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Through his time with CARSTAR, Fisher had a commitment to operational excellence and customer service, propelling him to earn the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year Award in 2012. Fisher has always had an interest in cars and owned multiple automotive-related companies for over 35 years. In 1990, he took a leap and brought his independent repair center into the CARSTAR family as a franchisee. Through his time with CARSTAR, Fisher had a commitment to operational excellence and customer service, propelling him to earn the CARSTAR Franchisee of the Year Award in 2012. After passing the business along to his son, Fisher joined the CARSTAR corporate team, quickly rising through the organization and becoming an inspirational leader to many at Driven Brands. “While I’ve spent 50 years in the collision repair industry and had countless pivotal moments through my career, I still remember the day I started my journey with the Driven Brands family as VP of operations for CARSTAR U.S.,” said Fisher. “I walked through those doors and quickly realized that the most powerful thing I could do was to look, listenand learn from the people around me. This became my mantra as I continued my career.”

Advertisement

Added Driven Brands Paint, Collision and Glass Executive Vice President and Group President Michael Macaluso, “Dean’s commitment to service is undeniable, serving on the I-CAR board of directors and innovating new capabilities to simplify operations for franchisees. Dean’s integrity and commitment to the franchisees has been a significant asset in scaling this business to almost 1,000 locations. We are so grateful for his contributions to the business, and he will always be part of the Driven Brands family.” Chris Dawson has been promoted to president of Paint and Collision for Driven Brands. Building from his roots as a franchise owner, Dawson has been a proven leader in the Driven Brands family known for his ability to get things done. In 2017, he orchestrated the launch of the Take 5 Oil Change franchise program. Following that, he ran HR and training for Driven Brands, and in 2021, he led Maaco to its most successful year in the brand’s history.

Advertisement