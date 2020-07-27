Dean Fisher Elected as I-CAR Board Member

Click Here to Read More

“Dean has a wealth of industry knowledge as he has been a part of the collision repair industry his whole life,” said Michael Macaluso, group president and executive vice president, Paint, Collision & Glass, Driven Brands. “His perspective is always deeply valued within our organization, and we know his dedication to helping the industry thrive will be a welcomed addition to this respected group of board members.”

Fisher started his career in an Illinois body shop, working his way up to owning his own facility for 15 years before joining CARSTAR as a franchisee in 1991. In 2013, Fisher’s role within the organization evolved when he joined the corporate team as the U.S. vice president of services and operations. Named the COO two years later, Fisher’s role was then elevated once more to president of CARSTAR for North America. Now, in his current position as Collision Group president for Driven Brands, Fisher oversees CARSTAR, ABRA Auto Body & Glass, Fix Auto USA and Auto Center Auto Body, Inc.

“The complexities added to the automobile will only continue, as consumer expectations evolve more rapidly than ever before,” said Fisher. “In turn, this further complicates the automotive repair process. My aim as an I-CAR board member is to bring my years of industry experience to the table to help better the repair experience for all stakeholders involved.”