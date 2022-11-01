 Dedicated ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology
ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology

Events

ADAS Showcase Prepares SEMA Showgoers for Evolving Technology

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The SEMA Show includes, for the first time, a 6,000-sq.-ft. area dedicated to helping businesses understand how to customize and/or repair vehicles that have advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Click Here to Read More
The SEMA Show ADAS Showcase, sponsored by Enterprise Holdings, will feature ADAS-related tools, equipment, demonstrations and experts throughout the four-day SEMA Show November 1–4 in Las Vegas.

Located in booth no. 36007 (Upper South Hall), the SEMA Show ADAS Showcase, sponsored by Enterprise Holdings, features ADAS-related tools, equipment, demonstrations and experts throughout the four-day SEMA Show Nov. 1–4 in Las Vegas.

The new SEMA Show feature comes as consumer demand for — and OEM offerings of — ADAS increases. By bringing together industry experts, partners and suppliers, showgoers will be able to network and learn how vehicle modifications impact ADAS functionality. Showgoers will also be able to see firsthand where a vehicle’s ADAS sensors are, how they work and how they are impacted by modifications.

“The SEMA Show ADAS Showcase is designed to help businesses stay in front of the technology and understand where the opportunities are,” said Tom Gattuso, vice president of events for SEMA. “This is the ideal time to interact and speak directly with leading providers and experts in the ADAS space. It’s also a valuable opportunity to get hands-on experience with some of the tools and equipment, and witness live mock demonstrations.”

Visitors can meet with ADAS recalibration suppliers (AirPro, Autel, Burke Porter, Hunter and John Bean/Snap-on), and with ADAS service providers (Alldata, AsTech by Repairify, AutoTechcelerators, CarADAS, I-CAR, OpusIVS and Transportation Research Center). On display is a lowered car that has been modified.

Demonstrations are taking place on a lifted truck to show what equipment is needed in an actual aftermarket collision and service environment.

Showgoers are also learning about the 5,000-sq.-ft. ADAS Technology Center, located within the SEMA Garage in Detroit. With two sophisticated labs, the ADAS Technology Center is at the forefront of research and testing. Showgoers will learn about the center’s data-driven approach to dynamic testing, which has a precise level of accuracy to within millimeters and milliseconds. The SEMA Garage in Detroit opened in August 2022. While the facility is the second SEMA Garage, it is a first for SEMA in terms of ADAS testing.

“We are forging new ground with the ADAS Center at the SEMA Garage in Detroit,” said Ben Kaminsky, general manager of SEMA Garage Detroit. “While SEMA is a leader in performance product emissions testing, we are just getting started with ADAS. The SEMA Garage in Detroit will offer access to static and dynamic testing for ADAS so that aftermarket parts manufacturers will be able to help troubleshoot and develop products for any make and model vehicle, regardless of the ADAS features on it.”

Kaminsky and the SEMA Garage staff from Detroit are on hand to explain the capabilities of the facility. Live education sessions related to ADAS are also taking place throughout the week.

To learn more, visit semashow.com.

