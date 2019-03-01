DEG Launches March Taylor DEG Challenge

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) has announced it is holding a competition called the “March Taylor DEG Challenge” in the month of March in honor of March Taylor, the founder of the DEG. The contest is sponsored by Toyota Motor North America.

The DEG is challenging collision repairers to submit valid DEG inquiries at www.degweb.org. Every inquiry submitted gives you one submission into the grand-prize drawing, where one winner will receive a one-year subscription to Toyota Tech Info Standard Pass (valued at $480).

You can also increase your chances at winning by donating to the DEG, which will get you an additional entry into the grand-prize drawing. There is no limit on tickets/donations; $20 gets two tickets, and $50 gets 10 tickets. Users can donate through the DEG Pay Pal Link. Upon submitting a successful inquiry/donation, the user will receive an email with their raffle ticket(s).

A successful inquiry has the following:

Correct spelling of first and last name

Contact information: phone number/email address

Inquiry submitted for any of the three IPs (CCC, Audatex or Mitchell) to help improve the quality and accuracy of collision repair estimate data. Inquiries will need to meet the following guidelines: omissions, errors, inaccuracies found in the databases. This would include labor issues, parts database issues, vehicle specific inquiries, etc.

Inquiries not meeting the criteria above will not be eligible for raffle submission, but will still receive a response. If an inquiry is questionable, the DEG joint operating committee will review for a final decision.

The raffle and winner will be announced on Monday, April 1 at 10 a.m. MST.

DEG Administrator Danny Gredinberg will be at the AASP/NJ NORTHEAST Trade Show March 15-17, so stop by the AASP/NJ booth to learn more about the DEG and participate in the 2019 March Taylor DEG Challenge.