DEG Welcomes ABAT as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

DEG users are able to use the free online resource to help identify, address and resolve omitted and inaccurate information found in the estimating programs through a standardized inquiry process for all three estimating systems. The database can also be utilized to verify and document necessary operations that have been addressed by other users and confirmed by the information provider.

“We are all really proud to recognize ABAT for sponsoring with a generous contribution to help invest in industry resources that are having a positive impact on their membership,” said Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the DEG. “ABAT’s support of our program helps to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry, and is a true testament to the commitment the ABAT board of directors has made to their member base.”

Added ABAT Chairman Burl Richards, “ABAT is excited to be a gold sponsor of the DEG. Many of us on the board have been active users and have spent a great deal of energy educating our member shops about the value of the DEG and what it provides to our industry for a long time now. We are excited to formally partner with the organization and give back in a meaningful way.”