DEG Welcomes ALLDATA as Gold Level Sponsor

DEG users have the ability to help identify and fix omitted and inaccurate information found in the estimating programs through a standardized inquiry process for all three estimating systems. The database can also be utilized to verify and document necessary operations that have been addressed by other users, and confirmed by the information provider.

“We are all really proud to recognize ALLDATA for sponsoring the DEG and their support of this free resource for the collision repair industry,” said Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the DEG.

In a push for using documented repair procedures, collision estimating information providers acknowledge the cost and labor associated with repair research and that information retrieval is not included in their systems. Many of the automakers individually provide the DEG with access to their repair procedure resources, and the added support from ALLDATA provides increased coverage to repair information that offers the DEG a better understanding of OEM repair procedures.

For more information on the DEG, visit degweb.org or email [email protected].