DEG Welcomes Axalta as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

Axalta's support will help to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) has introduced Axalta as their newest gold level sponsor.

“We are all proud to recognize Axalta for sponsoring with a generous gold level contribution to help invest in industry resources that are having a positive impact on the collision repair industry,” said Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the DEG. “Axalta’s support of our program helps to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry and is a true testament to the commitment Axalta has made to the industry and its customers.”

The DEG is a free online resource to help repairers identify, address and resolve omitted and inaccurate information found in the estimating programs through a standardized inquiry process for all three estimating systems. The database can also be utilized to verify and document necessary operations that have been addressed by other users and confirmed by the information provider.

The DEG is funded by member dollars from the Society of Collision Repair Specialist (SCRS) and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers (AASP), as well as corporate sponsorships from groups such as:

  • ASA
  • PPG
  • Reliable Automotive Equipment
  • AkzoNobel
  • Collision Advice
  • Zimmerman Auto Body Supplies
  • Spanesi Americas
  • Auto Body Association of Texas
  • Alldata
  • BASF
  • Carolinas Collision Association
  • Nylunds Collision Center
  • WMABA
  • Auto Body Hawaii
  • Kansas Auto Body Association
  • KECO Body Repair Products
  • Nebraska Auto Body Association
  • NCS Single Source
  • Wisconsin Collision Repair Professionals
  • AirPro Diagnostics
  • Montana Collision Repair Association
  • Axalta

For more information on the DEG, visit degweb.org or e-mail [email protected].

