DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) announced that the the Kansas Auto Body Association (KABA) has become its newest gold level sponsor.

“We are all really proud to recognize KABA for sponsoring with a generous contribution to help invest in industry resources that are having a positive impact on their membership,” said Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the DEG. “KABA’s support of our program helps to maintain the DEG as a free resource for the collision repair industry and is a true testament to the commitment the KABA board of directors has made to their member base.”

Added KABA Vice president Tony Adams, “The Kansas Auto Body Association is proud to support the DEG. Our members and the industry at large will all benefit greatly from the DEG through their work helping get accurate information into the estimating databases. It just makes sense for us to support an organization that does so much to support our industry.”

“As an association we strive to help the shops around Kansas,” said Jared Nicholson, treasurer of KABA. “Being able to support organizations like DEG helps us further our mission. When the collision repair associations and collision repair shops get together, we can help DEG promote the quality and accuracy of the estimating platforms that we use every day. DEG gives us a voice.”

DEG users are able to use the free online resource to help identify, address and resolve omitted and inaccurate information found in the estimating programs through a standardized inquiry process for all three estimating systems. The database can also be utilized to verify and document necessary operations that have been addressed by other users and confirmed by the information provider.

DEG is funded by member dollars from the Society of Collision Repair Specialist and the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers as well as corporate sponsorships from groups such as PPG, Collision Advice, ASA, Spanesi Americas, WMABA, ALLDATA, Redwood City Auto body, Nylunds Collision Center, Auto Body Hawaii, ABAT, CCA and now KABA.

For more information on the DEG, visit degweb.org or email [email protected].

