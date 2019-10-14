DEG’s Danny Gredinberg to Speak at AASP/NJ Annual Meeting

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that Danny Gredinberg, administrator of the Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG), will be a guest speaker at its annual meeting on Oct. 17 at Gran Centurions Banquet Hall in Clark.

Gredinberg will provide attendees with an overview of the purpose of the DEG and explain how it can assist in improving database accuracy by facilitating the submission and tracking of database inquiries to the three major estimating system providers.

“Danny will explain how the DEG can offer system users a more standardized and streamlined process for the generation of database inquiries to ultimately put more money in your pocket,” said Charles Bryant, executive director of AASP/NJ. “Don’t miss this exciting, must-attend meeting.”

AASP/NJ’s annual meeting will also include a special awards ceremony and election of new officers for the association’s Board of Directors.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with cash bar; dinner follows at 7:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend for AASP/NJ members; non-members pay $75 per person. Pre-registration is required. To pre-register for the meeting, contact Charles Bryant at (732) 922-8909.

For more information on AASP/NJ and to learn about upcoming events, visit aaspnj.org.