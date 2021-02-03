Dent Fix Announces New Universal Rivet Assortment Kit

Dent Fix Equipment’s new DF-URAK Universal Rivet Assortment Kit comes complete with all of the different lengths of self-piercing rivets in the 3.35 millimeter and 5.3 millimeter diameter sizes. In addition to the wide variety of SPRs, it also includes an assortment of six of the most popular nylon blind rivets as well as four varieties of structural steel blind rivets most popular in F-Series.

The inclusive assortment is a sampling size of all available SPR rivet sizes. Also included are the most commonly used steel and nylon blind rivets. The idea behind this configuration is to give the body shop a starting point of fasteners in one unit. As inventory is depleted, the item part number is easily located on the inside box top. When the shop reorders, they will be getting the regular full packs.

The assortment price reflects a 20% value add compared to buying all the fasteners individually.

