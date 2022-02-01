Dent Fix Equipment Announces Prize Pack Giveaway

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy
Dent Fix Announces Prize Pack Giveaway
Dent Fix Equipment announced it has launched a contest for owners of the DF-1 Original Spitznagel Stud Gun.
Do you own a DF-1 Original Spitznagel Stud Gun? Do you need a case for it? Tell Dent Fix your story about your gun, how long you’ve had it, what you’ve used it for and why you need a case for it and you could win a prize pack including a new case for your DF-1.
Post your story and tag @DentFixEquipment on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube.
Contest rules include:
- Must own a Spitznagel-branded stud welder (DF-1) and show the original Spitznagel logo in the video
- Tell your story! Post to your social media account and tag @DentFixEquipment
- Any social network acceptable: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. You can also email videos to [email protected]
- Dent Fix will contact the winners of the prize pack and post to their social networks to announce the winners! Good luck!
The contest ends Feb. 28, 2022. Hurry and get your entry in today!