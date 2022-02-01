 Dent Fix Equipment Announces Prize Pack Giveaway
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Dent Fix Announces Prize Pack Giveaway

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

on

ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

on

SEMA Launch Pad to be Featured on History Channel
Advertisement
The Importance of Measuring Today’s Vehicles (VIDEO)

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Do you sit down with your team at the end of the year to assess your successes and failures?

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

Products: PPG Introduces New High-Production Surfacer for Envirobase System

Consolidators: ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

News: Dent Fix Announces Prize Pack Giveaway

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Dent Fix Announces Prize Pack Giveaway

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Fix Equipment announced it has launched a contest for owners of the DF-1 Original Spitznagel Stud Gun.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Do you own a DF-1 Original Spitznagel Stud Gun? Do you need a case for it? Tell Dent Fix your story about your gun, how long you’ve had it, what you’ve used it for and why you need a case for it and you could win a prize pack including a new case for your DF-1.

Advertisement

Post your story and tag @DentFixEquipment on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube.

Contest rules include:

  • Must own a Spitznagel-branded stud welder (DF-1) and show the original Spitznagel logo in the video
  • Tell your story! Post to your social media account and tag @DentFixEquipment
  • Any social network acceptable: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter. You can also email videos to [email protected]
  • Dent Fix will contact the winners of the prize pack and post to their social networks to announce the winners! Good luck!

The contest ends Feb. 28, 2022. Hurry and get your entry in today!

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Sacramento

News: CCC Announces Launch of Mobile Appraiser Pro

News: CREF Launches Automotive Design Contest

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Training Event on Overcoming Insurer Objections

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business