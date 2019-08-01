Dent Fix Introduces EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station

Dent Fix has introduced its new EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station, which features their nitrogen plastic welder. With a dual-chamber nitrogen generator, the DF-EZN1G/DXE converts shop air into nitrogen so there’s no need to refill nitrogen bottles.

The proprietary Flow Adjust Switch Technology (FAST) system makes the DF-EZN1G/DXE simple to learn and use. It simplifies nitrogen welding and eliminates flow adjustments by the user. This significantly reduces the time to set up the welder and gets the work done fast.

In addition to the nitrogen welder, the kit also includes a thermoplastic hot stapler kit, complete with seven varieties of staples. The station also comes with three mini die grinders with three different bits, hand seamer, heat gun, ring hammer, multi-clip pliers, shaping tools, trim removal tools, and a complete variety of plastic welding rods (ABS, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyethylene and polyurethane).

As an added bonus, a high-pressure N2 outlet gives techs the ability to attach air-powered tools to the side of the unit and run on nitrogen. Nitrogen is beneficial because it has a lower moisture content, compared to shop air, which helps safeguard the internals from corrosion.

By creating a station that uses shop air to create nitrogen, it increases cost savings while eliminating delays due to empty tanks and the safety hazards of having a tank in the shop.

