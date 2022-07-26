 Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver
Products

Dent Fix Introduces New Body Buggy Rack-Saver

The new Body Buggy DF-BB104 makes the difficult task of moving a disabled vehicle simple and safe and frees up your rack in minutes.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the new Body Buggy DF-BB104, which makes the difficult task of moving a disabled vehicle simple and safe and frees up your rack in minutes.

The Body Buggy comes in four-foot and five-foot models. After a simple five-minute installation, the unit becomes “part of the vehicle”, negating the need to employ any unstable or dangerous lift points. The included spacer kit allows for the use of original fasteners, alleviating the need for any additional fastener inventory.

When installed, the vehicle is easily rolled onto a frame rack, into a paint booth or to storage, out of the way of production. The device can be installed on the front or rear of most any vehicle using the cradle or sub-frame mounting points and hardware.

The kit includes: main beam (four- or five-foot), wheel assemblies, sliding lock collars, mounting brackets (two pairs of different heights), hitch pins and clips, fitment pin spacer, storage crate and 10-piece spacer kit.

In this article:
