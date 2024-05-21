 Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scrapper Set for Windshield Removal

Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scrapper Set for Windshield Removal

The DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set's narrow blades fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set, which offers a window removal experience unmatched by any other scrapper set.

The razor features a comfort handle grip and four unique styles of precision, narrow blades that fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

The DF-608 will clean polyurethane and stickers from glass. Anything that requires fine control of the razor can be done with this unique grip handle, which includes four different blades sizes: 12mm, 16mm, 20mm and 16mm.

Ever replaced a Tesla window? The DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set \is your new best friend.

For more information on the DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set, click here.

