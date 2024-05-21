Dent Fix Introduces Razor Scrapper Set for Windshield Removal

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set, which offers a window removal experience unmatched by any other scrapper set.

The razor features a comfort handle grip and four unique styles of precision, narrow blades that fit into tight places when removing seals around automotive windows or gaskets.

The DF-608 will clean polyurethane and stickers from glass. Anything that requires fine control of the razor can be done with this unique grip handle, which includes four different blades sizes: 12mm, 16mm, 20mm and 16mm.

Ever replaced a Tesla window? The DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set \is your new best friend.

For more information on the DF-608 Razor Scrapper Set, click here.