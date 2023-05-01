 Dent Fix Introduces RIVMAX All-in-One Riveting Solution

The RIVMAX system provides an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The RIVMAX by Dent Fix Equipment is a multi-award winning tool set housed in a mobile, organized and ergonomic cart that’s easy to move around the shop and locks up safely.

The RIVMAX system is designed to make a collision repairer’s life easier, providing an all-in-one solution that not only removes self-piercing rivets (SPR) but also installs SPR, flow and blind rivets. The C-Arms swivel 360° so you can position the tool with precision and access flexibility.

For more information on the DF-SPR70DX RIVMAX Riveting Repair Station, click here.

