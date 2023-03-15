Dent Fix MAXI DF-505 Featured on LNC Collision YouTube Channel

Dent Fix Equipment announced that their MAXI DF-505 Steel Dent Pulling Station was recently featured on LNC Collision’s YouTube channel with over 393,000 subscribers.

Watch LNC Collision make quick work of a quarter panel damage on a Maserati. Vlad from Laguna Niguel Collision in Southern California is famous for his “A to Z” collision repair videos, where he breaks down every step to his subscribers. Come enjoy as he and his team restore some of the most desired high end vehicles on the planet.

For more information on Dent Fix, visit dentfix.com.