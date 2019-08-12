Dent Fix Releases Video Featuring EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station

Dent Fix has released a new video featuring its EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station, which features their nitrogen plastic welder. With a dual-chamber nitrogen generator, the DF-EZN1G/DXE converts shop air into nitrogen so there’s no need to refill nitrogen bottles.

The proprietary Flow Adjust Switch Technology (FAST) system makes the DF-EZN1G/DXE simple to learn and use. It simplifies nitrogen welding and eliminates flow adjustments by the user. This significantly reduces the time to set up the welder and gets the work done fast.

In addition to the nitrogen welder, the kit also includes a thermoplastic hot stapler kit, complete with seven varieties of staples. The station also comes with three mini die grinders with three different bits, hand seamer, heat gun, ring hammer, multi-clip pliers, shaping tools, trim removal tools, and a complete variety of plastic welding rods (ABS, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyethylene and polyurethane).