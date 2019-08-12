Body Shop Business
News/Plastic Welding
ago

Dent Fix Releases Video Featuring EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Motor Guard Introduces AC-6500 Air Control Unit

Eye-Net Mobile Completes Trial of Cellular-Based Accident-Prevention Solution

Bosch Sees ‘Huge Business Potential’ in 3-D Displays

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions, TOPDON to Offer ArtiPad Scan Tool

AASP/NJ to Host ADAS Panel Discussion

Survey: Growing Percentage of Shops Billing and Being Paid for "R+R+I"

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Signed into Law

Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires 16-Store MSO in New York

ZF Demos Pre-crash External Side Airbag System

Mitchell Partners with Drew Technologies for OEM Scanning and Remote Diagnostic Support

Dent Fix has released a new video featuring its EZ Nitro Plastic Repair Station, which features their nitrogen plastic welder. With a dual-chamber nitrogen generator, the DF-EZN1G/DXE converts shop air into nitrogen so there’s no need to refill nitrogen bottles.

The proprietary Flow Adjust Switch Technology (FAST) system makes the DF-EZN1G/DXE simple to learn and use. It simplifies nitrogen welding and eliminates flow adjustments by the user. This significantly reduces the time to set up the welder and gets the work done fast.

In addition to the nitrogen welder, the kit also includes a thermoplastic hot stapler kit, complete with seven varieties of staples. The station also comes with three mini die grinders with three different bits, hand seamer, heat gun, ring hammer, multi-clip pliers, shaping tools, trim removal tools, and a complete variety of plastic welding rods (ABS, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polyethylene and polyurethane).

Show Full Article