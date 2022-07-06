 Dent Fix Spot Annihilator For Easy Spot Weld Removal
Products

Dent Fix Spot Annihilator For Easy Spot Weld Removal

The DF-15DX Spot Weld Drill employs a fast and clean process to remove spot welds without damaging the underlying panel.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The “Original Spitznagel” DF-15DX Spot Weld Drill employs a fast and clean process to remove spot welds without damaging the underlying panel.

It applies the cutting pressure pneumatically; users do not have to push on the drill bit. The patented valved cylinder applies gentle pressure toward the panel, which helps prevent the bits from slamming and applies correct cutting pressure. 

For more information, click here.

