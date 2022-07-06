Events: Southeast Collision Conference Debuts with Message of Community and Unity
Dent Fix Spot Annihilator For Easy Spot Weld Removal
The “Original Spitznagel” DF-15DX Spot Weld Drill employs a fast and clean process to remove spot welds without damaging the underlying panel.
It applies the cutting pressure pneumatically; users do not have to push on the drill bit. The patented valved cylinder applies gentle pressure toward the panel, which helps prevent the bits from slamming and applies correct cutting pressure.
