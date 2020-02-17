Connect with us

Dent Fix Welcomes Pacific Produx Reps as New Sales Partner

Dent Fix Equipment announced that it has formed a new partnership with Pacific Produx Reps (PPX), an experienced company based in San Diego, as part of their initiative to provide the best customer experience possible.

PPX is an employee-owned sales and marketing company covering the Western U.S. including Southern and Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southwest and Mountain States. They are committed to supporting the Dent Fix Equipment brand in the automotive collision sectors by applying their sales approach which includes education, demonstration and installation.

“PPX Reps aims to complement the positive reputation of Dent Fix Equipment and help drive added distributor focus and end user support,” said Danny Votel, regional manager. “We are excited to present and promote the full and complete line of quality tools to auto body technicians across the Western Region.”

