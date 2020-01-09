Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

Dealer Tire, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dent Wizard, a national provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. Dealer Tire, backed by majority shareholder Bain Capital, is acquiring Dent Wizard from Gridiron Capital (Gridiron).

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Dent Wizard services the light vehicle needs of over 7,000 customers, including over 5,000 car dealership accounts. Their 2,300 technicians deliver paintless dent repair, minor wheel and paint refinishing, interior repair and key replacement, in-transit repair, hail and catastrophe services, as well as related F&I products.

Dent Wizard will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its existing management team headed by CEO Mike Black.

The transaction, which is expected to close in Q1 2020, is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals.