Connect with us

News

Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dealer Tire, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dent Wizard, a national provider of automotive reconditioning services and vehicle protection products. Dealer Tire, backed by majority shareholder Bain Capital, is acquiring Dent Wizard from Gridiron Capital (Gridiron).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., Dent Wizard services the light vehicle needs of over 7,000 customers, including over 5,000 car dealership accounts. Their 2,300 technicians deliver paintless dent repair, minor wheel and paint refinishing, interior repair and key replacement, in-transit repair, hail and catastrophe services, as well as related F&I products.

Dent Wizard will continue to operate independently under the leadership of its existing management team headed by CEO Mike Black.

The transaction, which is expected to close in Q1 2020, is subject to customary closing conditions, including requisite regulatory approvals.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

on

ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

on

PPG to Acquire ICR

on

UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center New CIECA Corporate Member
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

News: PPG to Acquire ICR

News: Dent Wizard Acquired by Dealer Tire

Shop Operations: Meet the BodyShop Business 2019 Executives of the Year

Associations: UNIBODY AutoTech Collision Center New CIECA Corporate Member
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.