Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions

Dent Wizard International has announced the promotions of Carl Lekebusch to senior vice president, Dan Bowers to regional vice president for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional vice president for the Chesapeake area. The promotions were effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Carl Lekebusch, senior vice president with Dent Wizard International Lekebusch joins Michael Fedorowich as a second senior vice president serving the U.S., a newly created position. He will lead the south and west regions, while Fedorowich will lead the north and east. In his new role, Lekebusch will continue to report to Addison Thomas, president and COO, and will also join the company’s senior leadership team. Lekebusch began his career with Dent Wizard in 1994 as a route PDR technician servicing dealerships in Massachusetts. He advanced in the company, serving in various management positions including district manager in New York and most recently as Dent Wizard’s regional vice president for the Florida region.

