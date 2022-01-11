Video: Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)
Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions
Dent Wizard International has announced the promotions of Carl Lekebusch to senior vice president, Dan Bowers to regional vice president for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional vice president for the Chesapeake area. The promotions were effective Jan. 1, 2022.
Lekebusch joins Michael Fedorowich as a second senior vice president serving the U.S., a newly created position. He will lead the south and west regions, while Fedorowich will lead the north and east. In his new role, Lekebusch will continue to report to Addison Thomas, president and COO, and will also join the company’s senior leadership team.
Lekebusch began his career with Dent Wizard in 1994 as a route PDR technician servicing dealerships in Massachusetts. He advanced in the company, serving in various management positions including district manager in New York and most recently as Dent Wizard’s regional vice president for the Florida region.
Bowers replaces Lekebusch as regional vice president of Florida. Bowers’ previous positions at Dent Wizard include regional auction manager, regional operations director and most recently vice president of operations.
New Regional Vice President of Chesapeake Tim Forloine II started with Dent Wizard in 2000 as a PDR tech and has since served in various roles including regional technical trainer, sales manager and, for the last 12 years, district manager over the Maryland, Virginia and Delaware markets.
“The promotions of Carl, Dan and Tim, plus the more focused designations of our service territories, are examples of how we’re supporting our customers with more boots on the ground,” said Addison Thomas, president and COO of Dent Wizard. “They have market experience and knowledge that will bring significant value to our customers.”