 Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions

on

Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.

on

ASE Education Foundation to Host Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

on

Body Shop Owner Finds New Revenue Stream During COVID
Advertisement
Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

In Episode 4, the Auto Pros talk with Drew Tarr, owner of Street & Strip Performance in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

Video: Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)

News: Advantage Parts Solutions Appoints Paul Gange President of N.A.

News: ASE Education Foundation to Host Webinar on Adopt-a-School Tool Kit

News: Body Shop Owner Finds New Revenue Stream During COVID

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Dent Wizard Announces Staff Promotions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Wizard International has announced the promotions of Carl Lekebusch to senior vice president, Dan Bowers to regional vice president for Florida and Tim Forloine II to regional vice president for the Chesapeake area. The promotions were effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Carl Lekebusch, senior vice president with Dent Wizard International

Lekebusch joins Michael Fedorowich as a second senior vice president serving the U.S., a newly created position. He will lead the south and west regions, while Fedorowich will lead the north and east. In his new role, Lekebusch will continue to report to Addison Thomas, president and COO, and will also join the company’s senior leadership team.

Lekebusch began his career with Dent Wizard in 1994 as a route PDR technician servicing dealerships in Massachusetts. He advanced in the company, serving in various management positions including district manager in New York and most recently as Dent Wizard’s regional vice president for the Florida region.

Advertisement

Bowers replaces Lekebusch as regional vice president of Florida. Bowers’ previous positions at Dent Wizard include regional auction manager, regional operations director and most recently vice president of operations.

New Regional Vice President of Chesapeake Tim Forloine II started with Dent Wizard in 2000 as a PDR tech and has since served in various roles including regional technical trainer, sales manager and, for the last 12 years, district manager over the Maryland, Virginia and Delaware markets.

“The promotions of Carl, Dan and Tim, plus the more focused designations of our service territories, are examples of how we’re supporting our customers with more boots on the ground,” said Addison Thomas, president and COO of Dent Wizard. “They have market experience and knowledge that will bring significant value to our customers.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: GFS, CREF Golf Ball Drop Raises Funds for Four Schools

Consolidators: Service King Opens New Location in Deer Park, Ill.

Consolidators: 1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.

News: DCR Systems Sponsors Matrix Trade Institute’s Collision Program

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business