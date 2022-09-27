 Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Financial Officer

CIECA Forms Referral Committee

Hunter Engineering's 1708-T Alignment Guide Now Available Online

Crash Champions Acquires Lakewood Auto Collision in Florida
News

Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Financial Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently hired Bryan Wynn as chief financial officer. 

Prior to joining Dent Wizard, Bryan Wynn spent 12 years at Bain Capital, most recently as an executive vice president.

In his role, Wynn will oversee Dent Wizard’s financial planning and analysis, accounting, mergers and acquisitions, pricing strategy, sales operations and a host of other critically important initiatives, while serving on the team that helps steer and guide the company’s initiatives and strategies. He will report to CEO Mike Black. 

Prior to joining Dent Wizard, Wynn spent 12 years at Bain Capital, most recently as an executive vice president, where for the last three years he supported Bain’s investment in Dealer Tire LLC, Dent Wizard’s parent company. Working with Dealer Tire, Wynn held progressive leadership roles focused on the firm’s industrial and services investments, leading the transformation at Simple Tire, working on the diligence and acquisition of Dent Wizard and partnering with the Dent Wizard management team to build its blueprint strategy.  

“We’re fortunate to add a seasoned professional who is intimate with our services, customers, markets and growth strategies,” said Mike Black. “Bryan’s immediate contributions will help us in our vision to transform the reconditioning market.” 

