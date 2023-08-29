Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Technology Officer

Dent Wizard International announced it recently hired Andy Trommer as chief technology officer.

In his new role, Trommer will work in tandem with Dent Wizard’s existing IT team, as well as the IT leadership team at Dealer Tire, Dent Wizard’s parent company. He will be responsible for overseeing the company’s technological roadmap, driving innovation across operations and ensuring that its technology infrastructure aligns with its strategic blueprint initiatives. Trommer will report to CEO Mike Black.

Trommer comes to Dent Wizard with an extensive background in technology, most recently as head of technology for ATW, North America’s largest manufacturer and retailer of professional and consumer-grade trailers, truck beds, parts and accessories. Like Dent Wizard, ATW is held by Bain Capital. During his tenure at ATW, Trommer was responsible for the creation and maintenance of the strategy, delivery, operations, infrastructure and security of ATW’s technology platforms. Additionally, he established and executed ATW’s digital strategy to modernize and differentiate the customer experience.

“We are confident that Andy’s leadership will bring fresh perspectives and invigorate our technology-driven initiatives,” said Black. “Andy’s addition to the team reflects our commitment to create and implement cutting-edge technology solutions that bring value to our customers.”

