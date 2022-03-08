 Dent Wizard Hires Paul Hott as VP of Talent
Dent Wizard Hires Paul Hott as VP of Talent

News

Dent Wizard Hires Paul Hott as VP of Talent

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Dent Wizard International announced it has hired Paul Hott as vice president of talent, a role in which he will lead Dent Wizard’s recruiting, HR and training departments. Hott started with the company Feb. 21, 2022.

Paul Hott, the new vice president of talent for Dent Wizard

Hott comes to Dent Wizard with 26 years of experience in human resources and brings extensive experience in organization and leadership development, as well as performance, engagement and change management systems. Immediately prior to joining Dent Wizard, Hott was a partner at Edward Jones where he led the Talent Management team. His other previous experiences include senior vice president of talent and organization effectiveness at Reinsurance Group of America and global vice president of human resources and compliance officer at Savvis, Inc. A native of Lake View, Iowa, Hott earned an MBA with an emphasis in organization development from the University of Iowa.

“Dent Wizard’s aggressive growth strategy over the next several years includes an emphasis on recruiting and talent development,” said Jim Powers, chief financial officer of Dent Wizard. “Paul Hott has the experience and passion for the role to help us continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

