 Dent Wizard Promotes Addison Thomas to President and COO
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dent Wizard International has announced the promotion of Addison Thomas to president, in addition to his current role as chief operating officer. Thomas’ promotion is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Thomas has served as Dent Wizard’s COO since 2018, leading the company’s core service operations team. He served in various roles with Dent Wizard over the past 20 years, including vice president of operations and regional vice president of the west region. Thomas also previously served as president of Jahabow Industries, a commercial equipment manufacturer.

“I continue to be humbled, honored and privileged to serve as Dent Wizard’s COO and now president,” said Thomas. “While my goal will be to continue to advance our strategy as a growth company, I will be focused on two key areas in support of our strategy: I want to continue to increase our value proposition to our customers so we are a true partner supporting their goals, and I want to continue to make Dent Wizard a great place for a career, providing unique and rewarding opportunities for our team members to grow and maximize their potential.”

Added Dent Wizard CEO Mike Black, “I am excited about the experience, skill and passion Addison brings to this position. His combination of strategic approach, creative problem solving and analytical thought processes have been invaluable. As COO, he has helped Dent Wizard achieve our growth goals and deliver our value proposition to customers. And, more impressively, he’s stayed the course on these objectives while navigating through the COVID-altered environment.”

In this article:
