Dent Wizard Promotes Nick Pennybacker to Region Vice President of Great Lakes Region

Dent Wizard International has announced the promotion of Nick Pennybacker to region vice president of the Great Lakes Region. Pennybacker most recently served as district manager of the Michigan, Northwestern Ohio and Northeastern Indiana markets.

In his new role, Pennybacker will be responsible for leading Dent Wizard’s operational teams and executing its strategic initiatives in the Great Lakes Region, which comprises the states of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania. He will report to Dent Wizard COO Addison Thomas and operate from his office in Michigan.

“During his tenure, Nick earned numerous professional accomplishments within our organization,” said Thomas. “He’s a proven performer who will play a key role in our aggressive growth strategies planned for the coming years.”

Pennybacker joined Dent Wizard in 2005. His previous positions with the company include auction manager, sales manager and district manager. Prior to Dent Wizard, he worked at Cox Automotive with Manheim Remarketing. Pennybacker has a B.S. in business management from North Lexington University in Lexington, Mass.