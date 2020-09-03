Dent Wizard’s Mike Black Named Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP announced that Mike Black, president and CEO of Dent Wizard International, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award finalist.

Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur of the year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform the world.

Award winners will be announced through a special virtual event on Oct. 8 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur of the Year alumni from around the world. This year, entrepreneurs who have provided support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“I am honored to be considered as one of the Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Heartland Award finalists,” said Black. “I believe this is less about me and more about our company and the people that deliver exceptional results every day. I would not be who I am today without the team that serves our clients and supports our business across the organization. This recognition is gratefully accepted on behalf of the entire Dent Wizard family.”