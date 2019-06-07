Detroit Shop Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Making Friends By Accident’

A collision repair shop based in Brighton, Mich., is celebrating 50 years of serving its community, according to an article from WHMI 93.5.



Erv Campbell founded the original Campbell Collision in Detroit in 1969, later bringing the business to Brighton, along with his nephew and repairman, Robert Campbell Sr. The building burned down in 1978; however, it was rebuilt on Old US-23 and back to operating by 1980. Robert Campbell Sr. purchased the shop at 9987 E. Grand River from his uncle in 1981 and, keeping it in the family, brought his teenage son Robert Campbell Jr. on board. The younger Robert Campbell started small, sweeping the floors and washing the shop’s cars, eventually working his way up to mechanic status. When his father retired in 2005, Robert Campbell Jr. was named CEO and bought the business with his wife, Donna, according to the article.



Donna Campbell said they like to set themselves apart in providing quality customer care, keeping in mind what their customers are dealing with when they come to Campbell’s for help, according to the article.



Campbell Collision employs about 15 staff members at its Brighton location.



Robert Campbell said that the ideals held by Campbell Collision remain the same, even 50 years later. He and Donna joke about Campbell’s humorous but true slogan, “Making Friends by Accident since 1969,” agreeing that while the circumstances are often unfortunate, the connection they’ve made with the community is one that has and will stay with them. Donna guesses Campbell’s has at least three generations of many families they’ve fixed cars for, according to the article.



