 D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022
D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

Industry Stars Shine Bright at NORTHEAST Automotive Show

Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success

ASE Instructor Training Conference Set for July 12-15
Modern Vehicle Construction

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 1

Jason Stahl runs down five of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Events

D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that Dave Rush of D&M Auto Body in Rockaway. N.J., won a Q5.2 three-torch MIG/MAG welder from prize sponsor Spanesi Americas at the NORTHEAST 2022 Automotive Services Show.

(L-R) Dave Rush and Ronnie Brooks of D&M Auto Body pose with their new Spanesi Q5.2 welder.

“I was really surprised — not only that I won but that Spanesi would give away such an expensive piece of equipment at the show,” said Rush.

Added Spanesi Americas COO Timothy W. Morgan, “Spanesi Americas was excited to give away our Q5.2 three-torch MIG/MAG welder during the 2022 NORTHEAST Trade Show. Spanesi is dedicated to giving back to the collision repair industry and supporting local trade associations across the United States and Canada. Along with the educational portion of the event, this was another incredible opportunity to interact with the show attendees and local businesses.”

Valued at $8,000, Spanesi’s Q5.2 is a multi-function welding machine with three torches: steel, silicon bronze and aluminum. Combined with full digital controls, the product provides premium welding quality on all materials in both MIG/MAG and pulse/dual-pulse MIG welds.

“When NORTHEAST event management approached us with this opportunity, we knew that it would make an impact … not only for the AASP/NJ trade association, but also for the event in a very positive way,” said Karl Kirschenman, director of corporate communication and technology for Spanesi Americas, Inc. “Spanesi understands the need for collision repair facilities to have the proper tools and equipment to perform OEM specified repairs. The Q5.2 is a ‘must-have’ welder in the shop with its ability to join silicon bronze, steel and aluminum substrates.”

Although Rush invested in an equivalent welder three months before NORTHEAST, he sees the Spanesi welder as a great way to increase throughput and looks forward to putting the new Q5.2 welder through its paces.

“Having a second welder of this type will help our productivity by being able to have two techs welding at the same time, plus it will eliminate a tech waiting for the welder to free up,” said Rush. “With our shop being Tesla and Ford aluminum certified, this welder will definitely get a workout.”

Plans are underway for NORTHEAST 2023, scheduled for March 17-19, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. For more information, visit aaspnjnortheast.com.

