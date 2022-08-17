ASE Education Foundation Names New Assistant Vice President

The ASE Education Foundation announced that Donna Wagner has been named assistant vice president of the organization. In her new role, Wagner will work closely with the foundation’s field managers, industry partners, state and national educators, and career and technical education (CTE) organizations to help the foundation meet its goals.

Donna Wagner, the ASE Education Foundation’s new assistant vice president, has 30 years of experience in the transportation industry. “Donna has a distinguished 30-year career in the transportation industry,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Her insight and expertise will benefit the ASE Education Foundation as we strive to increase the diversity of the talent pool entering the automotive workforce. Donna’s background will also be an asset in helping us address the technician shortage and connecting people and organizations together to further advance the mission of the ASE Education Foundation.” Wagner first joined the ASE Education Foundation as Great Lakes field manager, helping high school and college automotive, truck and collision programs earn ASE accreditation and connect with the transportation industry.

Prior to the ASE Education Foundation, Wagner served as professor and department chair of the Automotive Aftermarket Management program at Northwood University. In her role, she developed an understanding of younger generations and their unique challenges entering the workforce. Her wide array of industry experience also includes positions in sales, marketing, category management and education. Wagner has worked for a variety of industry suppliers including Tenneco, Wells Vehicle Electronic, Dana Corporation, Sherwin-Williams and AP Parts Emissions Technologies. Wagner’s career started with the Car Care Council, where she worked through the ranks to lead the organization as president. During her tenure, she launched the Women’s Board (now Women in Auto Care) to give women a place to network and encourage their interest in automotive careers. She is active in the industry, having served in a variety of volunteer positions with such organizations as the SEMA PRO select committee, Auto Care Association board of directors, Auto Care Association marketing and education committees, Category Management Association, Higher Education Council, Automotive Public Relations Council and the Automotive Training Managers Council.

