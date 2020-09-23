Connect with us

Don’s Auto Body Donates Recycled Ride to Gold Star Family

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Don’s Auto Body in St. Charles, Mo., and State Farm donated a refurbished vehicle to a Gold Star family on Sept. 11 through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

The refurbished 2016 Mazda 6 was given to Gold Star wife Julia Frampton, who lost her husband, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Gregory M. Frampton, in 2003. He was one of four crew members who perished when their MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed near Bagram, Afghanistan, supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Julia was selected to receive the car by H.E.R.O.E.S. Care.

Since her husband passed, Frampton has struggled financially to care for her granddaughter and their needs. Her vehicle was old and unreliable, and the gift of transportation will allow her to manage medical appointments, errands and family activities.

NABC Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,500 vehicles valued at more than $36 million.

Additional partners in the NABC Recycled Rides presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars.

Don's Auto Body Donates Recycled Ride to Gold Star Family

