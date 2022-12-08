 Don't Be Quint: Embrace ADAS and Modern Vehicle Equipment
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Don't Be Quint: Embrace ADAS and Modern Vehicle Equipment

on

Welder Woman: Forging a Trail with Fire

on

It's Time to Talk About Money with Young Body Techs

on

Boosting the Value of Your Business
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: TechForce, Caliber Create Video to Educate Youth on Collision Careers

News: BASF Launches First Biomass Balance Automotive Coatings in China

Shop Operations: Don’t Be Quint: Embrace ADAS and Modern Vehicle Equipment

News: Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Shop Operations

Don’t Be Quint: Embrace ADAS and Modern Vehicle Equipment

We can avoid a fate similar to Quint’s in the movie Jaws if we embrace ADAS, technology and training.

Jason Stahl

on

Jason Stahl has 28 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 16 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Sonar … radar … electric toothbrushes. Probably only the most diehard fans of Jaws, the blockbuster movie from 1975, can immediately identify that line as one uttered by the salty sea captain Quint in the flick about a great white shark that terrorizes the seaside community of Amity Island.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Quint utters that line in defiance of the modern technology that a young upstart marine biologist named Hooper wants to bring aboard Quint’s boat to help him hunt down and kill the shark. 

Quint is an old-school fisherman who doesn’t believe in the high-tech gadgetry that the younger Hooper employs. In fact, when Hooper’s assistants attempt to load an anti-shark cage onto the boat, Quint utters another one of his snippy lines: “Whaddaya got there — a portable shower or a monkey cage?” 

Ironically, it is this new technology that Quint eschews that ultimately destroys the shark at the end of the movie when all else fails. After the shark proves too big and tough for old-school methods of capture, Quint finally concedes, asking Hooper, “What exactly can you do with these ‘things’ of yours?” 

Advertisement

I think the lesson the collision repair industry can draw from one of my favorite movies of all time is: Don’t be Quint. Modern vehicles equipped with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) have changed the game as far as repair goes. New, exotic substrates have altered repair plans and methodologies. We can’t be stubborn and hang onto the past; instead, we must embrace new tooling and technology to see what it can do for us. We really have no choice unless we want to put families back in unsafe vehicles. It’s a sobering and humbling revelation when we think we know it all, only to find out we have to relearn everything due to the computers on wheels rolling off assembly lines today.

Advertisement

As you may recall from the movie, Quint ended up getting swallowed whole by the relentless shark at the end. I think we can avoid a similar fate if we take on a positive attitude toward learning and education.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Customer Service: Need the 411: What Should Consumers Do After a Vehicle Crash?

Shop Operations: DRPs: A Broken Model?

EV Bizz: EV Education: Shocking, to Say the Least

People: The Evolution of Women in the Collision Industry

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business