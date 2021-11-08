DPS Automotive Wins SEMA PRO Cup Challenge Award

DPS Automotive, an automotive restyling shop in Arlington Heights, Ill., is the winner of the second SEMA Professional Restylers Organization (PRO) Cup Challenge. DPS Automotive won the award for creating an accessory package for the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas that has wide consumer appeal.

This 2022 Volkswagen Atlas featured at SEMA includes a full satin blue wrap with interior accents, custom Wheel Pros 21-in. wheels, Rosen Electronics dual rear seat tablets and lowering springs. The program, which encourages customization of new-model cars and trucks for mainstream consumers, showcases restyling packages that are easy to replicate and demonstrates potential profitability for both restylers and dealers. The Volkswagen Atlas includes a full satin blue wrap with interior accents, custom Wheel Pros 21-in. wheels, Rosen Electronics dual rear seat tablets and lowering springs. “We are pleased to present DPS Automotive with an award that highlights the benefits and opportunities that come with vehicle accessorization,” said Josh Poulson, chair of PRO and owner of Auto Additions. “Not only did DPS Automotive build a one-of-a-kind creation, but it presented a revenue opportunity for restylers and dealers that they can now incorporate in their own businesses and shops.”

The competition took place at the SEMA Show and featured seven restylers showcasing a package for a popular new-model vehicle that would take less than 40 hours to execute and cost no more than $12,500. Packages are judged on their mass appeal, ease to replicate and potential profitability. Other companies competing in the PRO Cup Challenge included Auto Image, 2021 Ford F-150; Integrity Customs, 2021 Jeep Gladiator; On The Rocks 4×4, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado; City Kia/Vaccar Co., 2021 Kia Sorento; and Crush Customs, 2021 Kia Telluride. Automotive Concepts won the Fan Favorite Award for their accessorized 2021 Ford Bronco. The PRO Cup Challenge encourages customization of new-model vehicles and raises the awareness of vehicle accessorizing to the general public. It also encourages dealers to work with restylers to offer accessory packages as a means for increasing sales and profits.

