At the Driven Brands Collision Virtual Summit themed “UNIT3D” and held Dec. 9, top-performing franchise partners for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA were honored for their outstanding commitment to providing the highest-quality collision repairs, excellent customer service and ongoing support of their communities.
“Through what has been a year like no other, these franchise partners have risen above to consistently outperform in operations, customer experience and community engagement,” said Dean Fisher, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group. “We’re proud to recognize their accomplishments. They are truly role models for our Driven Brands family and the collision repair industry.”
Driven Brands awarded trophies for top performers in length of rental (LOR) and customer satisfaction index (CSI), two key performance indicators that demonstrate the operational excellence of a collision repair facility. The recipients included:
ABRA
LOR: ABRA, Rochester, Minn., owned by Tom Kadlec, district manager Kris Joeckel and manager Angie Henry
CSI: ABRA, Sparta, Mich., owned by Pablo Rodriquez, district manager Del King and general manager Dan Rowan
CARSTAR Canada
LOR: CARSTAR Bridgewater, Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, owned by Wendy and Kevin Enimo
CSI: CARSTAR Collingwood, Collingwood, Ontario, owned by Gary Boucher
CARSTAR U.S.
LOR: CARSTAR Premier, Houston, Texas, owned by Moe Shaban
CSI: CARSTAR Greenfield Autobody, Greenfield, Wis., owned by Mariusz Stanisz
Fix Auto USA
LOR: Fix Auto Irvine, Irvine, Calif., James Huard and Amanda Fazio, corporate operations leaders, store manager Jessica Delgado
CSI: Fix Auto Modesto City Center, Modesto, Calif., owned by Krish Chand
The UNIT3D virtual conference featured speakers such as:
- Collision Advice Founder Mike Anderson, who discussed the state of the industry
- Nancy Friedman, a well-known and popular customer service keynote speaker, who shared her secrets to success
- Michael Macaluso, group president of Driven Brands and executive vice president, Paint, Collision & Glass
- Landon Thompson, vice president of operations, Fix Auto USA
- Arlo Johnson, senior vice president, Insurance, Driven Brands
- Mark Wahlin, vice president of Franchise Development & Operations ABRA
- Dean Fisher
At the virtual summit, participants helped raise valuable funds supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Collision Repair Education Foundation through branded apparel purchases and more.
“Our inaugural virtual summit provided attendees with helpful tools like panel discussions, messages from leadership as well as best practice sharing,” said Fisher. “We have a group of premier collision brands and look forward to all moving forward together for a successful 2021.”