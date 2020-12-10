At the Driven Brands Collision Virtual Summit themed “UNIT3D” and held Dec. 9, top-performing franchise partners for ABRA, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA were honored for their outstanding commitment to providing the highest-quality collision repairs, excellent customer service and ongoing support of their communities.

“Through what has been a year like no other, these franchise partners have risen above to consistently outperform in operations, customer experience and community engagement,” said Dean Fisher, president of the Driven Brands Collision Group. “We’re proud to recognize their accomplishments. They are truly role models for our Driven Brands family and the collision repair industry.”

Driven Brands awarded trophies for top performers in length of rental (LOR) and customer satisfaction index (CSI), two key performance indicators that demonstrate the operational excellence of a collision repair facility. The recipients included:

ABRA

LOR: ABRA, Rochester, Minn., owned by Tom Kadlec, district manager Kris Joeckel and manager Angie Henry

CSI: ABRA, Sparta, Mich., owned by Pablo Rodriquez, district manager Del King and general manager Dan Rowan

CARSTAR Canada

LOR: CARSTAR Bridgewater, Bridgewater, Nova Scotia, owned by Wendy and Kevin Enimo

CSI: CARSTAR Collingwood, Collingwood, Ontario, owned by Gary Boucher

CARSTAR U.S.

LOR: CARSTAR Premier, Houston, Texas, owned by Moe Shaban

CSI: CARSTAR Greenfield Autobody, Greenfield, Wis., owned by Mariusz Stanisz

Fix Auto USA

LOR: Fix Auto Irvine, Irvine, Calif., James Huard and Amanda Fazio, corporate operations leaders, store manager Jessica Delgado